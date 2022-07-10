In her final WNBA All-Star game, Lynx's Sylvia Fowles does it all

In her eighth and final All-Star game, Sylvia Fowles finished with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

CHICAGO — The 2022 WNBA season has been Sylvia Fowles' last ride after the Minnesota Lynx star announced it would be her final season. On Sunday, during the WNBA's All-Star game in Chicago, the center did it all.

Dominant slam dunk? Check. First deep shot in more than a decade? Check. Being recognized by the league, fans and fellow players for her greatness? Check.

The 6'6" center made her presence known soon after first tip-off by scoring the first points of the game - a three-point shot from deep, which, according to the team, is only the second shot from deep in her entire career, in either regular-season or post-season play. The first and only three-point she shot and made previously happened on July 24, 2010.

Fowles then made a slam dunk, which prompted her All-Star teammates to celebrate with her on the court. Following the game, she told ESPN's Holly Rowe that she hadn't dunked since 2008.

Fowles, who was the only Lynx in this year's All-Star game, was named co-captain for Team Wilson while the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, who is also retiring at the end of this season after a historic career, was named co-captain for Team Stewart.

The All-Star teams were drafted by team captains, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Storm. Players were named All-Stars by fans, current WNBA players and the media. Wilson and Stewart were awarded the most votes, which led them to be named team captains.

With just more than two minutes left in the game, Fowles and Bird checked out of the All-Star game for the final time, which was met by a standing ovation by fans inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In her eighth and final All-Star game, Fowles finished with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists as Team Wilson beat Team Stewart 134-112.

The Minnesota Lynx (8-15) return to play on Tuesday, July 12 with a home game at the Target Center against the Phoenix Mercury. For more information on tickets, click or tap here.

