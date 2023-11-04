The #1 question to restaurants: Is your patio open?

The weather is changing and so is the Twin Cities dining scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities restaurants say they're starting to field a lot of calls from customers asking if their patios are open.

Over the weekend, bars and eateries began dusting and power washing their outdoor spaces.

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar in south Minneapolis opened their outdoor patio over the weekend.

"People are basically only going inside when they have to," said bar manager Greg Menzel. "It's understandable, we've been inside for the past nine months."

Menzel said he has been taking a lot of calls since the weather warmed up to see if people can get a spot outside.

"We're just taking full advantage of it now before it starts raining again," he said.

Carol England and her friends say it's easier to smile when the sun is out.

"We are so enjoying this," said England. "We are celebrating today."

Micah Kautzman agreed with Menzel that the number one question for restaurants is about their patios.

"As soon as it opens up everybody wants to come out here," said Kautzman. "They want to enjoy this warm weather after this brutal wintertime."

"It's finally liveable outside," joked Jimmy Mcfarlane.

KARE 11 checked with a number of restaurants Tuesday to see if patios will be open. Those who didn't have their outdoor spaces open said they will be open by the weekend.

