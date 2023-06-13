The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman receives prestigious 2023 Julia Child Award

Indigenous chef Sean Sherman's $50,000 grant from the Julia Child Foundation will benefit his nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems.

MINNEAPOLIS — The honors keep coming for the man behind Owamni by the Sioux Chef, as Sean Sherman was honored Tuesday with the prestigious 2023 Julia Child Award.

Sherman, an activist, chef and restauranteur, was also awarded a $50,000 grant from The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts that will benefit his nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS). NATIFS works to expand Indigenous food access in conjunction with his Indigenous Food Lab.

“Sean Sherman continues to dedicate his career to preserving Native American cuisine and creating a holistic, open-sourced system where others can expand on his work,” said Eric W. Spivey, Chairman of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. “His unwavering commitment to Indigenous food systems has already reshaped the culinary landscape and played a pivotal role in fostering Native food sovereignty.”

A member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe, Sherman is the first Native American chef to receive the honor.

“I saw the impact that food can have on the world through Julia and I’m excited to continue her legacy through my work,” said Sean Sherman. “With the generous grant from the Foundation, I look forward to continuing my efforts to develop educational materials and programs for Native communities and fostering the rich heritage that is an essential part of American culinary history and life.”

Sherman established the first NATIFS Indigenous Food Lab in Minneapolis to provide culinary training, development and support for other Native entrepreneurs. The venture aims to improve health and increase wealth in tribal communities.

He also published The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen, which won the James Beard Award for Best New Cookbook in 2018. The cookbook showcases his philosophy on eliminating colonial ingredients in cooking and instead focusing on regional, Indigenous food systems.

