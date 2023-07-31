Deals and discounts at the Minnesota State Fair

Coupon books, discounted tickets and daily deals -- here are ways to save at this year's Minnesota State Fair.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With the price of tickets and parking going up at the Minnesota State Fair this year, it might be wise to take advantage of the deals and discounts in 2023.

Every year, the fair offers an assortment of ways for people, especially families, to save money.

Here's a list of the bargains for food, tickets and attractions.:

Pre-Fair Discount Gate Admission Tickets

Like many events, if you buy your tickets in advance you'll save some money.

This year admission will run you $18 for an adult ticket and $16 for a child or senior if you buy 'em at the gate.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets for adults are on sale now at $15.

Tickets are available to print for free at home or mobile download delivery options.

If you'd like tickets mailed to you, select "regular mail" delivery for an additional fee and allow at least two weeks for delivery.

Tickets will be valid for any age person (age 5+) on any one day of the 2023 fair, Aug. 24-Sept. 4.

Children ages 4 and under are free.

Other ways to buy tickets are by phone at 800-514-3849, at Cub Food stores and at the State Fairground Ticket Office.

The hours for the ticket office located at the Loop Gate (#9) on Como Avenue are as follows:

Monday-Friday

August 1-18: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

August 21-23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays

August 5: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 12: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 19: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays

August 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2023 Discount Days

The fair will have six discount days this year when specific groups can get cheaper admission to the fair.

Opening Day: Thursday, Aug. 24

$16 for adults (13-64)

$13 for seniors (65+)

$13 for kids (5-12)

Seniors Day: Monday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug.31

$13 for seniors (65+)

Military Appreciation Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Discounted admission prices for active military, their spouses and kids, retired military and their spouses, and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service:

$13 for adults (13-64)

$13 for seniors (65+)

$13 for kids (5-12)

Kids Day: Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 4

$13 for kids (5-12)

Blue Ribbon Bargain Book

For $5, fairgoers can purchase the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book which has 100 coupons for food, merch and attractions.

Some of the best deals for food include $4 off one large order of tater tots at The Blue Ox Burger Bar, $6 off one deep-fried Monte Cristo sandwich at The Sandwich Stop and $6 off one mega-size tub of salt water taffy at Isabel Burke's Olde Tyme Taffy.

An example of a good deal for merchandise can be found at the Adam Turman Artwork Co. where some items are 50% off with a coupon.

The Blue Ribbon Bargain Book also saves fair-goers money for games and rides. A coupon clips nine bucks off the $30 Fun Card at the Mighty Midway and Kidway.

The fair's website has a list of locations to purchase the coupon book before the fair begins. During the fair, you can also buy the books at the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts.

Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide

Another good way to save some money is to pick up a free brochure at any information booth at the fair.

The Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide lists free stuff, best values, and hidden bargains at the 2023 fair.

