New attractions and exhibits at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

While the Great Minnesota Get-Together is built on tradition, new ideas and offerings are what keep things fresh.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — While the late summer party known as the Minnesota State Fair is largely built on tradition, it's new ideas and offerings that keep visitors coming back to the grounds in Falcon Heights. From a collection of super-sized candy and baked goods as perfect as photo backdrops to a unique mini-golf experience and remade Oink Booth, there are all kinds of new exhibits and attractions to make 2023 a great year to visit the fair.

Here is a list of some of the new (or refreshed) things to see and do.

Gate 9 on Como Avenue – Redeveloped

Fair guests who enter the Great Minnesota Get-Together on the south side will experience a new welcoming Gate 9 area – wider, more accessible entrance and exit gates; expanded bike lot; added sidewalks; spacious wheelchair, scooter and stroller rental area; iconic OnlyInMN photo op; and benches and art sculptures. The popular free bike lot formerly located at Snelling and Como Avenues will move west to the Gate 9 area and become larger to accommodate more bikes. The State Fairgrounds Ticket Office will continue to sell tickets at this gate area. Gate 9 will also continue to be the south drop-off and pick-up stop for Metro Mobility, taxis and the free Oscar Johnson Arena Park & Ride lot exclusively for those with valid disability parking certificates or license plates and their companions. The plaza area just inside Gate 9 will be the future home of a unique and stunning public art installation to recognize donors and greet fair guests. Stay tuned for details in the coming months; support provided by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

Located on Como Avenue, just east of the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

Sweet & Selfie Experience

This fun, sugar-filled exhibit for all ages takes the fair guest on a journey through a fantastical world, where larger-than-life sweets (giant donuts, cookies, a candy mountain and more) create Instagram-worthy moments, and intriguing displays provide candy knowledge. It asks the questions: What's the best-selling Halloween candy? How many dried cocoa beans does it take to make one pound of chocolate? Peppermint is a hybrid of what two mints? Free with fair admission. Sweet & Selfie Experience was created by Stage Nine Design and is distributed by Exhibits Development Group.

Located in the North End Event Center, north of Murphy Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Labor Day).

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick

After its popular debut at the fair’s Kickoff to Summer event in May, Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick comes to the State Fair with fun for the whole family. This clever nine-hole course is made up entirely of famous State Fair landmarks – the Space Tower, Haunted House, DNR Park, Giant Slide, Ferris wheel and more. Cost: $10 per person; children 3 and under are free with a paid adult.

Located at the North End, north of Murphy Avenue and The Hangar, east of Underwood Street. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (8 p.m. Labor Day; ticket sales close at 7:30 p.m.)

New Competition Themes

While competitions have been a part of the State Fair since the beginning, each year new themes capture the creativity, humor and talent of Minnesotans in a variety of categories from quilts on-a-stick and decorated cakes to flower shows and landscape design.

Quilt On-A-Stick – “The Fair at First Light”: Quilters’ imaginations are captured on an 8” x 9” piece with a paint-stirring stick inserted.*

Cake Decorating – “Roadside Attractions”: Let a favorite road trip be the inspiration and include a photo with the entry.*

Decorated Cookies – “Shoes”: How will bakers interpret this theme on cookies no bigger than 4” in diameter?*

Decorated Cupcakes – “Pets”: Paying homage to our best friends couldn’t be sweeter than on a cupcake!*

Minnesota State Fair Flower Show – “Minnesota Loves Summer”: Our love affair with the seasons will be in full bloom Aug. 28 and 29.+

Minnesota State Florists Association’s Floralpalooza – “Happily Ever After”: Floral designers and retail florists bring their “once upon a time” visions to life in the center rotunda of the Ag-Hort Building in a floral extravaganza that never ceases to “wow!”+

FFA Landscape Design and Construction – “Landscape for Color”: Students from Minnesota FFA chapters construct up to 10 sites, each 14’ x 14’, using colorful plant materials and are judged on design, construction, correctly labeled plants, accessories/lighting and more.

Entries in these categories will be on display in the *Creative Activities Building, the +Agriculture Horticulture Building or outside the ^CHS Miracle of Birth Center. Hours vary.

New Livestock and Agriculture Competitions

This year’s State Fair will see the addition of new livestock and agriculture competitions:

FFA Agricultural Mechanics Competitions: In the Small Engines Build Off timed contest, students in grades 10-12 must disassemble and reassemble a small engine (Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.). The Wood Construction Build Off features two-person teams who build a wood bench in two hours and are judged on technique, craftsmanship, joints, fasteners and more (Saturday, Sept. 2 in two-hour slots.). In the Weld Off, individuals are given 90 minutes to complete a metal campfire grate and are judged on technique, craftsmanship, welds, how closely the components match the plan, and more (Sunday, Sept. 3 in 90-minute slots).

FFA Vegetable & Potato: Open to FFA students in grades 7-12, new competition categories include beans, beets, eggplant, gourds, muskmelon, winter squash, tomatoes, miniature pumpkins, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale, turnips, horseradish, and white, russet and red potatoes, just to name a few. Entries will be displayed in the Agriculture Horticulture Building on Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 2 & 3.

FFA Poultry: Chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and other poultry breeds will be judged Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m., in the Poultry Barn.

FFA Rabbits: Dozens of small and large rabbit breeds will be judged Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m., in the Poultry Barn.

Open Class Sheep – All Other Hair Breeds: This exhibition features purebred pedigreed animals – such as the Dorper, White Dorper and Katahdin breeds – that do not qualify under other breed classifications. Judging takes place on Friday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., in the Sheep Barn.

Located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building and the Poultry and Sheep barns. Dates and times vary for specific competitions and exhibitions.

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway is offered to better accommodate those with sensory sensitivities by reducing light brightness and sound volume on a fair day – Monday, Aug. 28. For more resources and information about attending the State Fair with sensory-processing challenges, please visit the Accessibility Guide website page at mnstatefair.org/general-info/accessibility-guide/#sensory

Located at Mighty Midway & Kidway. Monday, Aug. 28: 9-11 a.m. at Kidway; 10 a.m. to noon at Mighty Midway.

Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park

La Raza 95.7 FM and 1400/1470 AM, Minnesota’s top Latino radio stations, will host a festival of the diversity represented under the colorful panorama of Latin American cultures in Minnesota. Musicians, dancers and local artists, as well as organizations and community leaders, will be featured throughout the day.

Located at Dan Patch Park, south of the Grandstand and west of the Grandstand Ramp. Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Future Projections’ Canopy/Calliope

This new imaginative and immersive public art installation presented by Future Projections is a fantasia of imagery and sound. It is designed to delight and enchant the senses through “light painting” and photo collages that light up the ground below and the leafy canopy above. Future Projections is a live animation and projection art company founded by Minneapolis visual and performing artist Paul Herwig. Free with fair admission.

Located just south of the Grandstand, east of the Grandstand Ramp. Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, Aug. 28, 29 & 30, at dusk or approximately 9 p.m. for 1 hour (weather permitting).

Oink Booth – A New Look

The iconic Oink Booth has a new look and is designed to reflect a real modern-day pig barn. Thanks to a partnership with Minnesota Pork, the newly constructed Oink Booth has expanded with more educational games and interactive activities about pigs in Minnesota. Oink Booth favorites – including the famous pig ear headbands, the sow and piglets exhibit and the ever-popular largest boar – will continue to be a part of the exhibit.

Located at the Robert A. Christensen Pavilion, northeast corner. Check the website for hours.

Theater Day at Dan Patch Park: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR.

Everyone’s favorite zoo crew sets out on a wild adventure in this upbeat musical based on the DreamWorks hit movie “Madagascar.” ETC Productions, in partnership with Apple Valley High School, brings together performers and technicians ages 15-19, from throughout the Twin Cities, to present this lively one-hour show. Their stop is part of a 44-performance summer tour. Free with fair admission.

Located at Dan Patch Park, south of the Grandstand and west of the Grandstand Ramp. Performances are Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (1 hour); 1 p.m. performance is audio-described.

Two New Kidway Rides

Two new rides debut at the fair this year:

Beach Shack: This adventurous ride spins, dips and tilts in a bright beach shack.

Pump & Jump: Little tykes get a big adrenaline rush as they climb and drop.

Located at Kidway.

Universally Designed Changing Restroom with Hoist by Momentum Refresh

Momentum Refresh is the nation’s first fully accessible, universally designed, mobile restroom equipped with a full-size adjustable changing table, a ceiling hoist and other amenities. By offering a safe and comfortable personal care space for those with mobility limitations and their caregivers, Momentum Refresh reduces barriers and promotes inclusivity, equity and understanding. In addition to a toilet, this groundbreaking vehicle is equipped with a height-adjustable universal changing table, an overhead ceiling hoist to facilitate easier transfer from wheelchair to changing table or toilet, a height-adjustable sink, enough room for an individual and caregiver, and a team of trained professionals available to inform guests about the amenities and to maintain and clean the space.

Located on the east side of Cosgrove Street, north of Lee Avenue. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).

History Walking Tour: 5 New Stops

The History Walking Tour, a two-mile, 12-stop self-guided exploration of some of the State Fair’s most historically significant spots, introduces five new additions to the tour: Bandshell, Farm Boys’ Camp, Fairborne, Judging Arena (Compeer), and the Parade. The History Walking Tour is presented by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and the Minnesota Historical Society. Brochures can be picked up at any tour stop on the fairgrounds, outside the J.V. Bailey House or at the History & Heritage Center. Free with fair admission. The new stops are:

Bandshell: Small stages inside buildings were the norm before the 1960s. In 1971 the Bandshell was constructed – the largest of the State Fair stages offering free entertainment. In 2023, among dozens of shows on the Bandshell stage, catch the 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest semifinals.

Farm Boys’ Camp: In 1912, farm boys submitted an essay to earn a trip to the State Fair. Girls were included in 1916. Renamed Youth Camp in 1975, it continued through 1993 and was turned into a scholarship program in 1994. This year, 22 scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to youth from greater Minnesota or those enrolled in an agriculture program.

Fairborne: Happy 40th birthday, Fairborne! In 1983, Fairborne became the State Fair’s second gopher mascot, joining Fairchild, the official mascot since 1966.

Judging Arena: Added to the livestock area in 1964, this 15,000-square-foot structure was replaced in 2012 with a larger arena now known as Compeer Arena.

Parade: Part of the State Fair since the beginning, parades historically were most often held at the Grandstand racetrack and featured industrial fair vendors or prize-winning livestock.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Fair Food News

The Perfect Pickle: Fans of The Perfect Pickle, located on Liggett Street on the west end of the fairgrounds, will now be able to get their pickle fix at a brand-new northerly second location – on the west side of Underwood Street across from Lee Avenue. The Perfect Pickle’s menu at both locations includes deep-fried pickles, pickles on-a-stick and soda.

SPAM: SPAM returns after a short absence. This famed booth will be located under the Grandstand Ramp and will serve SPAM Burgers, SPAM Curds, SPAM Breakfast Sandwich, 15 flavors of canned SPAM, soda and bottled water.

Bandstand Concessions: Grandstand concertgoers can treat themselves to a wide variety of brews, beverages, sandwiches, hot and cold snacks, and other amenities and fan experience opportunities at brand-new Grandstand concessionaire Bandstand Concessions. Order food and sips at five new structures on the plaza level and buy packaged food and drinks on the second floor of the Grandstand, and beer on the third floor. (Separate concert ticket required.)

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

PaintCare Promotional Exhibit

From buying and storing paint to using it efficiently, giving away unused paint and recycling the rest, PaintCare’s exhibit showcases that need-to-know info. Play a fun game, meet costumed characters and more. Since 2014, PaintCare has collected 8.3 million gallons in our state alone.

Located at the southeast corner of Wright Avenue and Underwood Street. Friday, Aug. 25 only, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Unique Gifts & Specialty Items – 10 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths, plus hundreds more, for an amazing array of unique, hard-to-find gifts:

Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, The Funky Zebra Boutique, Held Companies, Lip Esteem, Origami by Kannika, Resurrected Journals, Rugged History Beard Co., Rust and Rose Boutique, Someplace Special and Stuff-n-Luv.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Threads & Accessories – 6 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths for apparel and accessories: Always Northern Permanent Jewelry, Earth Clay, Fan Girl MN, Leon Leather Co. Inc., Pria Handmade Accessories and The Vermont Flannel Company.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Foodie Fun – 6 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths to shop for the foodie in your life: Black Tie Caramel, Classic City Candy Company, Hepp’s Salt Co., K-Mama Sauce, Riffs Smokehouse and Whiskey in a Week.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Handcrafted Home & Garden Décor – 5 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths to shop for your home and garden: Jordan’s Jungle Inc.; LoneTree Designs; Naomi Events; Roots, Shoots & Leaves; and Swinford Designs.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Sporting Goods & Pet Products – 2 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths: Bullseye Bow and Rufflect Dog Bandanas.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

Home Solutions – 4 New Vendors

Stop by these new booths for home improvement help:

Leaf Home Water Solutions, Mickman Brothers Inc., Pump and Meter Inc. and Tuff Shed.

Located throughout the fairgrounds.

The new attractions and exhibits announcement follows the unveiling of Grandstand and free music stage lineups, and of course... the list of NEW FOODS!

For more on the 2023 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, check out the State Fair website.

