State Fair looks to hire 2,700 to work the Great Minnesota Get-Together

According to the state fair, 2,700 people will be hired throughout the summer, and there are currently about 1,200 open part-time jobs.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is quickly approaching and the Minnesota State Fair is holding a job fair this week in order to find hundreds of new employees for the event.

According to the state fair, 2,700 people will be hired throughout the summer to work the fair and there are now about 1,200 open part-time jobs. Currently, open positions include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking and park and ride attendants, rides and games ticket takers, barn attendants, custodians and others.

"Working at the fair is perfect for those wanting to make some extra money at the end of the summer while having fun being part of a team working hard to present one of our state’s greatest events,” Minnesota State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said in a press release.

The job fair for the fair will be on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. For more information and details on how to register, click or tap here. People unable to attend the job fair can still go to the Employment Center across the street from the fairgrounds.

THIS WEEK! Join us for the Minnesota State Job Fair THIS Wednesday at the North End Event Center 4-7 p.m. We'll be welcoming applicants with a one-stop-shop of the hiring process. Learn all about it: https://t.co/hyQItBcNfp pic.twitter.com/9TLOPnXMGN — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) July 25, 2022

Positions are open for people 16 years or older and previous work experience is not needed, according to the fair. Shifts depend on the position and can range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 days of the fair.

The Minnesota State Fair begins on Thursday, Aug. 25 and will end on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

“We recognize that many businesses are facing staffing challenges. Currently, we are more than half of the way to our hiring goal and hopeful the trend continues and we’re able to fill all of our open positions,” Hayden said in a press release.

Watch more local news: