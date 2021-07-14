According to a press release sent out earlier Wednesday, the Minnesota State Fair is now hiring individuals aged 16 or older for a variety of positions at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Most positions don't require any prior experience. Some pretty cool benefits include free fair admission, being able to gain some work experience, as well as an opportunity to make friends. The fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 26 to Labor Day, Sept. 6.

A wide variety of positions are available ranging from ticket selling to parking and Park & Ride attendants to food service and even more. Those interested are asked to apply online to speed up the hiring process. In the release, it also says that applicants will need to meet in person with the Employment Center staff to discuss job interest, availability and job experience. People can apply at employment.mnstatefair.org. Those who do not have access to a device may register in person at the Employment Center located across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Ave. You can view the hours it will be open by going to mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment.