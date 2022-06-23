Pride block party supports mission to mentor LGBTQ+ youth

Ahead of Twin Cities Pride, businesses are teaming up to raise money for a nonprofit focused on youth mentorship.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the North Loop, people are celebrating Pride at a block party with a focus on LGBTQ+ youth. Held in the outdoor area of Red Rabbit from 3-9 p.m. Thursday, the block party features DJs, yard games, and an Indeed Brewing Company tent with an intentional menu.

The Minneapolis and Milwaukee-based brewery is offering a QS Lime and Sea Salt Lager in support of QUEERSPACE Collective, a nonprofit that pairs LGBTQ+ youth in the Twin Cities with LGBTQ+ adult mentors. $1 from each beer sale and other select drinks will be donated to QUEERSPACE.

Nicki Hangsleben founded QUEERSPACE in April 2021 and says there are currently 22 matches with 6-8 youth in the process of getting matched.

“It was in response to just a lot of the discrimination, the anti-trans and LGBTQ legislation, statistics that our LGBTQ youth are facing around increased suicide and homelessness and feelings of isolation," Hangsleben said. "We match based on gender identity and orientation but we also match based on interests and location and so when they’re out in the community they might go grab a coffee and play some games. They might go for a walk.”

She says QUEERSPACE also offers trainings and consulting to other youth organizations on how they can be more LGBTQ-inclusive.

In addition to the block party, the QS beer will be available at Red Cow and Red Rabbit restaurants through the end of June.

"It's a cause that's really close to my heart for sure and certainly close to the heart of Indeed as a company," Indeed's on-premise sales manager Lucia Skinner said. "I'm just really, really honored to partner with QUEERSPACE and Red Cow and Red Rabbit."

