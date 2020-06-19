x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

entertainment

The Gig List: HookStream kicks off

The live streaming concert fundraiser starts Saturday with Davina and The Vagabonds.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for your Gig List! 

We usually give you the best shows to check out this weekend. But with venues still closed, we’re telling you how you can help support the local music community and this weekend, you can do that and help another organization as well.

Hook and Ladder is starting it’s HookStream. It’s a live streaming concert fundraiser. 

The stream goes live on Saturday with some Americana mishmash and jazzy soul that is Davina and The Vagabonds. 

It starts at 8 p.m., and costs $15. It’ll help support Minnesota artists, the Hook and Ladder Theater and 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Association of Black Economic Power.

RELATED: 'Sounds of Blackness' release call to action and anthem

RELATED: Common Sound Music Festival pivots during COVID-19