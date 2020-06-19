The Gig List: HookStream kicks off

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for your Gig List!
We usually give you the best shows to check out this weekend. But with venues still closed, we’re telling you how you can help support the local music community and this weekend, you can do that and help another organization as well.
Hook and Ladder is starting it’s HookStream. It’s a live streaming concert fundraiser.
The stream goes live on Saturday with some Americana mishmash and jazzy soul that is Davina and The Vagabonds.
It starts at 8 p.m., and costs $15. It’ll help support Minnesota artists, the Hook and Ladder Theater and 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Association of Black Economic Power.