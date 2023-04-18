Greta Van Fleet to make September stop at Xcel Energy Center

Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Greta Van Fleet is returning to Minnesota... this time to the Capitol city.

The Michigan-based band announced Tuesday its "Starcatcher World Tour" will make a stop at the Xcel Energy Center Sept. 3, 2023. The tour, which kicks off July 24 in Nashville, will have dates all over the U.S. and Europe.

Tickets for the band's St. Paul stop will go on sale for the Electric Tomb Presale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. before being available to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Grammy Award-winning rock quartet, which includes three brothers — Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka — have sold more than 3.5 millions records worldwide since forming in 2012. The tour was announced ahead of the band's July 21 release of "Starcatcher," the group's third studio album.

Saint Paul! @93XRadio presents The Starcatcher World Tour coming to #MyXEC on September 3, featuring special guest Surf Curse! Tickets available Friday at 10 a.m. https://t.co/GOCa8NuvRg pic.twitter.com/pRvPAGJvDM — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) April 18, 2023

Greta Van Fleet burst onto the scene in 2018 with its "Anthem of the Peaceful Army" album, which featured songs such as "When the Curtain Falls," "You're the One," and "Lover, Leaver." The following year they were nominated for four Grammys including for best rock album, which they ultimately won.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: