'A sisterhood': Women wade the waters at Boats and Bluegrass

While some of what's drawn Midwesterners to Boats for the last 19 seasons has certainly stayed the same, the festival's organizers, Rebecca and Isaac Sammis, say they're on an open-ended mission to make its appeal even bigger, better and broader as it enters its second decade. For the Sammis, that means making a solid effort to not only supply foot-stomping fun in the forest, but also to boost diversity and inclusivity — across musicians, visual artists, vendors and those working behind the scenes — spanning genres and spaces historically dominated by men.

"The whole scene is just absolutely magical, what they've created there, it is extremely inclusive," said Laura Farley, bassist and singer for the bluegrass group High & Rising . "It's so peaceful, and there's just an intense amount of love around everybody that's there. There's so much joy and happiness; it's just really, completely the best weekend of the year in terms of the vibe and the people that show up and the music that happens."

By most accounts of fans and artists who visit the grounds of Winona's Boats and Bluegrass music and arts festival each year, connecting with fellow festival-goers each fall, is simply, spiritual.

On 80 acres of woodland, tucked in along the shores of the sacred Mississippi River, thousands of people gather each year to find peace, show gratitude and honor the storytelling traditions already woven into the ancient soil.

'It's time to pay attention' :

Laura Farley always saw herself playing bass, but she didn't always see herself playing bass in front of a crowd. As a single mom in her 20s, job performance in a literal sense just didn't quite seem plausible.

"After college, I was actually a financial advisor and had a pretty solid career path down that route, and music was definitely not really something I was pursuing," she said. "At that time, I was just putting food on the table and raising some babies.

"It's a hard business, and I think like most industries, it's harder for women than men, and if you throw any children or family like type of stress and jobs on top of, it's really hard to survive as solely a musician. You get good at juggling, but I think as a as a woman, we've got some superpowers that just kind of kick in when you need them to in life — and we've all got 'em," Farley said.

However Farley, the only woman-identifying member of High & Rising, said that antiquated model seems to be changing.

"I feel like the female representation [in the industry] has been blooming right before our eyes. I know as the only female in my band, I'm making a lot of decisions — what shows we're going to do or how much we're valued and are going to get paid for that show. It gives a lot more power to women," she said. "The ability of women to do it [make a career of music] now is bigger than it ever has been."

It's a sentiment shared by members of Minneapolis-based folk band The Foxgloves.

As the first and only all-female group at another local folk fest in recent years, members of the six-piece say there's been a palpable shift toward more equal representation as we round out the final festival months of 2023.

"It's time to pay attention," said Maura Dunst, fiddle and mandolin player, and singer for the group. "You know — just like in other areas of society where there's a significantly dominant culture that can make a difference from within. The same thing is happening in music."

The progression toward equal gender representation is only made possible with help from both inside and outside the industry's female fellowship.