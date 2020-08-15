Enjoy a special "getaway" and some summer menu items on the historic island.

It's summertime at Minneapolis' historic Nicollet Island Inn. Enjoy a "staycation" on the island and try a few new menu items.

The Stay INN package includes a boutique guest room with early check-in, a bouquet of roses in the room, a bottle of champagne served in the room and morning coffee service and continental breakfast for $199.

Whether you'r planning a stay overnight, or just want to come for dinner, you can try some new menu items: tortas and a perfectly made margarita.

Tortas can come in many varieties and can be served both hot or cold. A torta Mexicana can be filled with a wide variety of ingredients including different types of meats and they should be made with Mexican flavors and spices.

Nicollet Island Inn's executive chef, Michael Rain, shared this recipe for a Torta Sandwich:

Tinga Sauce

Chopped Garlic 2 tablespoons

Diced Onion 1 Cup

Olive Oil 3 tablespoons

¼ - ½ small can Smoked Chipotle Peppers

2 cans Chopped Tomato

Heat Saucepan. Add oil. When oil is hot add diced onion and garlic. Stir while lightly browning onions and garlic. Add 1/4th can of smoked chipotle peppers and 2 cans of tomatoes. Bring to near boil. Add salt and pepper to taste. If you like spicier food add more chipotle.

Avocado Mash

Avocado 1 ea.

Lime or lime juice

Cilantro

Salt

Remove skin and pit from avocado. Add 1 tablespoon of lime juice and ½ teaspoon chopped Cilantro. Add pinch of salt. Mash with fork.

Sambal Aioli

Sambal 1/4th teaspoon

Mayonnaise ½ cup

Mix sambal and mayonnaise together

Torta Sandwich

Chicken Breast

Tinga Sauce

Cuban Loaf or French Bread

Green Lettuce

Tomato

Cojita Cheese

Cooked Bacon 2 slice

Avocado Mash

Sambal Aioli

Sear or grill chicken breast. Warm tinga sauce in sauté pan. Add chicken breast to tinga sauce. Lightly toast bread. Slice tomato. Spread avocado mash on bottom of bread. Add lettuce. Add cooked bacon. Add Tomato slices. Remove chicken from tinga sauce and melt Cotija cheese on top then add to sandwich. Spread sambal aioli on top piece of bread and place on sandwich.