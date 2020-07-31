x
Summer meals al fresco

Recipes for al fresco dining from Madden's on Gull Lake.
Al fresco dining is one of the best ways to spend a summer night in Minnesota. Brent Linnemeyer, food and beverage manager at Madden's on Gull Lake, has shared some recipes perfect for the summer.

The Mango Tango Cocktail became ultra-popular during the Ladies’ Golf League and has become a go-to summer order at Madden’s, particularly delicious on a hot summer afternoon.

  • 1.2 oz of Tito’s
  • 2.5 oz of pineapple juice
  • 1 oz of mango purée
  • .5 oz of grenadine
  • And top with soda, garnish with cherry and orange

They also offer a few different variations on delicious bowls at the resort, and these have been three of the most popular. If you’re hosting a small group gathering, these bowls are perfect because you can prep everything ahead of time and people can build their own, choosing what ingredients and toppings they like best.

  • Burrito Bowl
  • Shrimp Spring Roll Bowl
  • Salmon Bowl

Madden's is open for the summer and fall with plenty of outdoor seating. To book your stay, visit www.maddens.com.

