Al fresco dining is one of the best ways to spend a summer night in Minnesota. Brent Linnemeyer, food and beverage manager at Madden's on Gull Lake, has shared some recipes perfect for the summer.
The Mango Tango Cocktail became ultra-popular during the Ladies’ Golf League and has become a go-to summer order at Madden’s, particularly delicious on a hot summer afternoon.
- 1.2 oz of Tito’s
- 2.5 oz of pineapple juice
- 1 oz of mango purée
- .5 oz of grenadine
- And top with soda, garnish with cherry and orange
They also offer a few different variations on delicious bowls at the resort, and these have been three of the most popular. If you’re hosting a small group gathering, these bowls are perfect because you can prep everything ahead of time and people can build their own, choosing what ingredients and toppings they like best.
- Burrito Bowl
- Shrimp Spring Roll Bowl
- Salmon Bowl
Madden's is open for the summer and fall with plenty of outdoor seating. To book your stay, visit www.maddens.com.