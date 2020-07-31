Recipes for al fresco dining from Madden's on Gull Lake.

Al fresco dining is one of the best ways to spend a summer night in Minnesota. Brent Linnemeyer, food and beverage manager at Madden's on Gull Lake, has shared some recipes perfect for the summer.

The Mango Tango Cocktail became ultra-popular during the Ladies’ Golf League and has become a go-to summer order at Madden’s, particularly delicious on a hot summer afternoon.

1.2 oz of Tito’s

2.5 oz of pineapple juice

1 oz of mango purée

.5 oz of grenadine

And top with soda, garnish with cherry and orange

They also offer a few different variations on delicious bowls at the resort, and these have been three of the most popular. If you’re hosting a small group gathering, these bowls are perfect because you can prep everything ahead of time and people can build their own, choosing what ingredients and toppings they like best.

Burrito Bowl

Shrimp Spring Roll Bowl

Salmon Bowl