RECIPE: Rotisserie chicken noodle soup

Rotisserie chicken makes a great meal on its own, but it can also become the star of an delicious soup.

Kowalski's culinary director Rachael Perron says their rotisserie chicken noodle soup is one of the store's best-selling recipes of all time.

Perron shared a few key secrets to making a homemade version that tastes just like Kowalski's recipe:

Stock/broth choice is important

Use the rotisserie chicken bones to make your own chicken stock (recipe below), or use a broth that tastes good on its own.

"There are significant differences in flavor among brands. It’s the biggest ingredient in the soup, so make it a quality one. Bouillon and soup bases will not cut it here," Perron said.

Make time for thyme

"Thyme is an excellent partner to chicken and is a pronounced flavor in the Kowalski’s recipe," Perron said. "Fresh thyme is a must."

Use a great noodle

"A thicker, more substantive noodle like a fresh linguine noodle, will provide the best texture, and makes this soup really feel hearty and satisfying," Perron said. "The soup tastes even better the next day when the flavors permeate the noodles fully."

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

(SERVES 8)

1 Kowalski's Signature Rotisserie Chicken

12 cups chicken broth or stock

1 ½ cups matchstick-cut carrots

1 ½ cups diced celery

½ cup minced onion

5 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ of a 9 oz. pkg. Kowalski's Fresh Linguini Noodles, cut into thirds

Pick chicken meat from bones, removing skin; discard bones and skin and shred meat. In a large stockpot, combine chicken with next 6 ingredients (through parsley); bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer vegetables until tender (about 15 min.). Return to a boil over high heat; add linguini, cooking until noodles are tender (2-3 min.).

CHICKEN STOCK

MAKES ABOUT 3 QUARTS

1 carcass from a Kowalski's Signature Rotisserie Chicken, some meat and skin still attached

1 yellow onion, quartered

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

3 carrots, roughly cut to fit the pot

2-3 stalks celery, roughly cut to fit the pot

2-3 handfuls fresh herbs, such as thyme, rosemary, sage and Italian parsley (stems okay)

Cold water

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste