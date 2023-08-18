Grow with KARE: KARE prairie update!

Some of you have been asking how the front yard prairie is doing at our KARE 11 studio, and there are certainly some updates to tell you about!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some of you have been asking how the front yard prairie is doing at our KARE 11 studio in Golden Valley — and there are certainly some updates to talk about!

Bre Bauerly, from Minnesota Native Landscapes, stopped by for a look and to update us on the status and future needs of our prairie. Bre and Minnesota Native Landscapes have been involved with the prairie from the very beginning. They installed it and have also helped to maintain it.

Since the last time viewers saw the prairie, two ash trees have come down. This is giving much more sunlight to some areas that were previously very shady, which is good for a prairie. Bre and Bobby added more seed mix to some bare spots and in places the ash tree trunks had been ground out.

Laura and Bre also planted some small plants for a head start.

The prairie is not irrigated, which would only encourage more weeds. Leaving bare spots would allow for more weeds.

Bre says the prairie is in a healthy state for how young it is. The flowers are thriving and grasses are coming along, although they are taking longer to establish than the flowers.

In spring of 2024, Bre will coordinate a controlled burn to clear up weed seeds and excess stalks and stems from previous years' flowers. The fire will also take care of the several leaves that have accumulated from trees. Burning the prairie will clean it up to allow for plants to further establish.

We are loving it and are so excited for what's to come. Look for another update when we burn the prairie next spring!

