Grow with KARE: Trees for the forgotten gardening season

Winter is the forgotten gardening season. Next time you plant a tree, choose one that looks good in what seems like our longest season!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter is the forgotten gardening season.

Next time you plant a tree, choose one that looks good in what seems like our longest season!

There are plenty of trees, even plenty of native ones that look great and add interest to your landscape through the winter white and gray.

Evergreens are fabulous, but they're not the only option.

Of course dogwoods with their bright red or yellow stems come to mind.

Birch trees are another obvious favorite with their white and peeling bark. There are three birch trees native to Minnesota: river birch, yellow birch and paper birch.

For more texture, consider a shagbark hickory or black cherry.

For some great sheen, try an amur chokecherry. This is a stunning option with an unusual metallic bark.

Berries of course give a great pop of color and feed the birds at the same time! Try Sugar Tyme, Prairie Fire or Red Jade Crabapples for their red berries. For orange, a Snowdrift Crabapple is a more unusual choice.

Mountain ash and Serviceberries also have great berries.