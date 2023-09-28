How the auto workers strike could affect consumers and car repairs

"I’m afraid this one could be a doozy, to be honest,” Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) President Scott Lambert said.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Auto workers have been on strike before -- but not like this.



"This is the first time the unions have struck all three big Detroit manufacturers. I’m afraid this one could be a doozy to be honest,” Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) President Scott Lambert says.



Lambert says the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) also picked a unique target for the strikes this time around, hitting parts distribution centers.



"It's a way for consumers to feel some pain. They're trying to cause pain for the consumer."



Lambert says MADA and many dealerships are staying neutral in the strike.

“The union has, frankly, legitimate grievances. When the manufacturers went bankrupt in 2009-2010 they gave up a lot of pay and benefits as part of bringing the manufacturers back. The factories, on their part, are saying, 'Look, we’ve made profits, but we’re trying to transition to an electric car and that’s not cheap. We have to put a lot of money into R&D and building new electric cars,'” Lambert explains.

Many auto dealers were expecting a strike, so they stocked up on parts.

Lambert says dealerships traditionally hold a 30-day supply of parts at their facility.

He says most dealerships have increased their inventory to 60-90 days to hopefully make it through the strike.

"Many have a good supply right now, but as the strike drags on, it's going to be harder and harder to satisfy customers and I think that's our big concern,” Lambert explains.



Auto experts say consumers could see longer wait times and higher prices for repair work as dealerships work harder to find parts.



Lambert says some consumers may be tempted to use generic or off-brand parts to get by, but that could create more problems down the road.



"Doing this yourself or using the wrong part could void some of these warranties, so consumers should be careful with what they think they can get away with on their own."



Lambert says the strike could also affect the number of new vehicles on car lots.



He says dealerships traditionally try to have a 90-day supply of vehicles on their lot, but lately Lambert says most dealerships have struggled to come even close to that level.

"Right now, we're creeping up to maybe a 30-day supply. We’re trying to get more but the strike is now going to impact that."

We could see an even greater impact on consumers depending on what plants the UAW adds to the strike on Friday.



Experts say dealerships can still get parts and new vehicles, because production hasn't stopped completely, but that could change depending on what the union decides to do moving forward.

