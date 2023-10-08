St. Paul mayor delivers 2024 budget address

Mayor Melvin Carter's plan includes a property tax levy increase amounting to a $26 monthly drop for some home owners.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has unveiled his 2024 budget plan, including a proposed sales tax increase going to voters this fall.

Positioned near the newly developed Highland Bridge, the mayor highlighted a number of citywide accomplishments throughout his address. He also said the city faces several "existential crises."

"A national increase in violent crime since the onset of the pandemic, millions of dollars in deferred maintenance to our streets, parks, and city buildings," he said.

His $820.5 million plan includes an increase of 3.7% or $7.4 million to the city's property tax levy. That means owners of median-value homes would see their property tax bill decrease by $26 per month next year, Carter said, thanking the state legislature for granting more Local Government Aid including $13.6 million in one-time aid to expand on public safety commitments.

"Between general fund dollars and state aid, we're poised to invest nearly $9 million into our fire and police departments this year," Carter said.

The mayor also announced a partnership with area hospitals and national nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to help people get rid of $100 million in past-due medical bills.

"I am proposing a one-time $1 million investment of American Rescue Plan Funds to purchase and completely eliminate all of it," he said.

His plan also includes $250,000 dollars to support free swimming in city-owned pools, including free lessons for 2,500 kids ages 10 and under.

Still, Carter asked voters to consider raising the city's sales tax by 1% for 20 years to help fix parks and roads.

"At the core of this vision is our local option sales tax proposal which we will all decide together on the ballot this November," he said. "While our sales tax proposal will not fund police, fire, recreation or library operations, let's be clear. Not passing this proposal will severely strain the resources available for all of our city functions in the coming years."

This fall, the city council is set to hold public hearings on the budget and then vote to adopt a 2024 budget and tax levy by the end of this year. Mayor Carter has line-item veto authority over the council-adopted budget.

Moments before the mayor's budget address Thursday, St. Paul firefighters confronted him about their ongoing contract dispute. Members of the Local 21 union say they haven't had a contract in more than 200 days.

In his speech, Carter touted breaking ground for a new fire station this fall and the reconstruction of another station by early next year. He also mentioned plans to fund paramedic and EMT training for some firefighters as well as increasing the capacity of Basic Life Service response teams.

Union members say these initiatives don't address their demands for increased wages and staffing.

