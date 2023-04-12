Bloody Mary Walk benefiting the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund

Tickets cost $40 per person and are good for one bloody mary at four participating Excelsior bars.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Two flights, four bars -- one "bloody good time" to support cancer research!

Join the "Bloody Mary Walk" on Saturday, May 7 and help raise funds to support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

Tickets cost $40 per person and are good for one bloody mary at each of the following Excelsior bars: Bull & Wren, Red Sauce Rebellion, The Suburban and Coalition. You'll also get to vote for Best Bloody and Best Garnish, and additional food and drinks are available for purchase.

Already have something on your schedule? There are two chances to join the walk!

Check-in for Flight 1 is from 10:30 until noon, and the walk goes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Check-in for Flight 2 starts at un and ends at 3:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 2:30 and goes until 5 p.m.

