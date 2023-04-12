Bloody Mary Walk benefiting the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Two flights, four bars -- one "bloody good time" to support cancer research!
Join the "Bloody Mary Walk" on Saturday, May 7 and help raise funds to support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
Tickets cost $40 per person and are good for one bloody mary at each of the following Excelsior bars: Bull & Wren, Red Sauce Rebellion, The Suburban and Coalition. You'll also get to vote for Best Bloody and Best Garnish, and additional food and drinks are available for purchase.
Already have something on your schedule? There are two chances to join the walk!
Check-in for Flight 1 is from 10:30 until noon, and the walk goes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Check-in for Flight 2 starts at un and ends at 3:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 2:30 and goes until 5 p.m.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.