Polish community raises money to demolish historic church before city imposed deadline

A family is on a tight deadline to demolish a church that has been in Northeast Minneapolis for more than a century.

MINNEAPOLIS — As flames spread, the story did too. Three months later, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish still stands in Northeast Minneapolis but the building is severely damaged.

"It was a definite shock," said Caroline Kutek, the pastor's daughter. "The hardest part was my family wasn't together at that moment."

And her family was just hit with more surprising news.

"If we don't have the church demolished by the 29th, then the City is going to send an inspector out and if the inspector sees there is no work done to demolish it or no intent to demolish it, the City of Minneapolis is going to condemn our building and they will send out their own demolition crew by that point," Kutek said.

That would mean higher costs. So with under two weeks to go, they're trying to raise $75,000 to hire a private demolition crew.

The church's annual Polish Festival served as a fundraiser Saturday as parishioners enjoyed Polka music and traditional food.

Kutek says her parents immigrated from Poland 30 years ago, first working in Wisconsin before moving to Minneapolis to lead the parish for the last 28 years. At one point they lived right across from the church. Saturday's festival was held on the same property.

Kutek says video evidence exists of a possible suspect responsible for the fire but that no arrests have been made.

She says her family knew the building would need to be demolished but that the deadline came as a surprise when a Star Tribune reporter alerted them of the deadline.

At the festival, Kutek's father announced that someone agreed to match all donations and it appears they will reach their goal.