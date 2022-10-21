Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply

To fight the opioid crisis, community groups are trying to equip more citizens with Narcan, the life-saving nasal spray.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson.

To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies of Narcan, the life-saving nasal spray, at a time. Meanwhile, community groups are trying to equip more every day citizens with it.

Members of Twin Cities Crisis Response Team and 21 Days of Peace met at the Capitol Friday to share their plan. They're asking the City of Minneapolis to authorize the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to use existing funds from an opioid settlement to purchase Narcan and store it at fire stations. They believe firefighters should then give out doses to people in the community – but not before training them on how to use the overdose treatment.

"Come to the fire station, 20 minute training, here's your Narcan," Twin Cities Crisis Response Team founder Howard Dotson explained.

A City of Minneapolis spokesperson says in total, the City will receive $10.8 million over 18 years from the opioid settlement. While the first payment of $359,000 came in Monday, a council resolution would be needed to use any of the money. Already though, Mayor Jacob Frey's recommended budget puts $645,000 dollars toward "evidence-based treatment for Opioid addiction."

Whether or not the community groups' specific ideas for the money works out, 21 Days of Peace member Larry McPherson plans to keep helping people struggling with addiction.

"God seen fit to give me a second chance and I feel that, you know what, I owe that back to my people," he said. "I'm out on the streets and I see things firsthand … It's by volunteer, and if I can't reach but one young folk out there, I feel like I've done made a difference."

Watch more local news: