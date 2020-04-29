KARE 11 is looking for senior commencement speeches to feature on air for a Senior Salute

The Senior Salute will celebrate and inspire the Class of 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 wants to salute the Class of 2020 in a special way this year by featuring them in our newscast for a Senior Salute.

The Class of 2020 had a challenging school year, full of uncertainty with prom, sports, and activity cancellations. We want to salute these seniors in a special way this year by featuring them in our newscast for a Senior Salute. We are looking for senior commencement speeches to feature on air during KARE 11 news.

Schools, here's how you can participate in the KARE 11 Senior Salute:

Designate one senior representative from your Class of 2020 to record their commencement speech

Upload the video to YouTube

Send the link to your video to 2020speech@kare11.com

Tune into KARE 11 to see if your senior’s video is featured on air starting mid-May through mid-June

Please note that after submitting your video, KARE 11 will have the right to copyright, to use and to license others to use the video content, in any and all media or manner. Videos may be edited to fit allotted time.

Do you have a really BIG idea or unique thing you are doing for your seniors? Send your ideas to jyockim@kare11.com for the chance to have KARE 11 share or cover your event.