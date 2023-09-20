Minnesotan aims to be first Black woman on record to kayak down Mississippi

The journey is called "Source to Sea" and it will take Devin Brown from Lake Itasca down to the Gulf of Mexico.

MINNESOTA, USA — As warm days become few and far between, there's a Minnesotan who's already set her eyes on the next set of warmer days in May. Devin Brown is embracing the art of kayaking to the fullest with grand plans.

Of all the charms that Minnesota's water bodies have to offer, Brown finds the longest one, the most dazzling.

"We are mostly water," Brown said. "And so I feel really centered when I'm with water. The history of the Mississippi River, it's the Nile of North America. One of the longest rivers in the whole entire world."

Ask this kayaker how much she loves the Mississippi and she'll tell you, enough to paddle down the entire 2,300+ miles of it.

"When I do this trip, I will be the first Black woman on record [to do it]," Brown said. "And I like to say on record because we know that enslaved people have made this journey up and down the river. So part of it is to honor ancestors."

That journey is called 'Source to Sea.' Brown said next May, she's hoping to kayak from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico.

"Life is short, and I think we try so hard to find purpose, meaning and joy in life, and kayaking is something that gives me joy," Brown said. "The Mississippi River is a piece of nature that I've fallen hopelessly in love with. And to spend that time, learning all of her bends, and while also learning about myself a little bit more is just-- seems right, and it's been a decade in the making."

The solitude of gliding down the water is also something Brown prefers, as opposed to the 10,000 alternatives she has when it comes to kayaking locations.

"I haven't had the most positive experiences dealing with other people on the lakes, whether it's people not knowing directions or safety, or people having comments and remarks about me being on the lake," Brown said.

"Just remarks about diverse populations paddling, remarks about my community-funded boat being very nice and whether or not I should have it," she continued. "Just remarks that make me feel like I don't belong in nature in those specific areas."

But on the Mississippi, she's left alone to exercise her right to enjoy all that nature is generous enough to share.

"We have people telling us or showing us that we don't belong, on land that belongs to nobody," Brown said. "It's the Earth, nobody owns the Earth. There are people that protect the Earth but nobody owns it."

"It just takes people seeing people that look like them out there, doing these things, for them to take interest," Brown said. "And throughout this Summer, I have connected with community with people that look like me, and in different shades of brown, out on the river as well and that has just been out of this world amazing."

Devin Brown goes by @afrodiskayak on Instagram. You can follow her journey there. Brown is also hosting a sunset cruise fundraiser on Friday, October 6th. The money will be used to hire a security crew to help her complete 'Source to Sea' safely, as well as help her achieve her dream of having her mother and her son along for the ride (on land).

