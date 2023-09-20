Attorney General Ellison issues revised opinion on use-of-force law at Minnesota schools

The clarification comes after 40 Minnesota law enforcement agencies have pulled their School Resource Officers (SROs) from schools across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a revised legal opinion on the new and controversial state law that limits physical restraints on students late Wednesday afternoon.

The clarification comes after nearly 40 Minnesota law enforcement agencies pulled their School Resource Officers (SROs) from schools across the state.

Authorities say they pulled officers out of schools because they're worried about added liability. Some argue the new law is vague and can be interpreted as saying it's unlawful to apply any sort of restraint tactic on a disruptive student.

But in his new legal opinion, Attorney General Ellison writes that the new law does not limit the types of reasonable force that officers can use to carry out their lawful duties. In other words, school resource officers are still allowed to use restraints and reasonable force when making an arrest.

At the end of the letter, Ellison acknowledged law enforcement leaders have raised other questions, and that there may be room for additional clarification from the Minnesota Legislature.

Governor Tim Walz said he doesn't think a special session is needed to clarify the law.