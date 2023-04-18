Basketball phenom Paige Bueckers opens free grocery store inside Minnetonka school

Bueckers is a brand ambassador for Chegg and teamed up with hunger-relief company Goodr to place the store insider Hopkins West Junior High, a school she attended.

Minnesota-grown basketball star Paige Bueckers is currently unable to hoop due to a serious knee injury, but that doesn't mean she can't still be an impact player.

Bueckers is taking on the growing problem of food insecurity by helping open a free grocery store in a Twin Cities junior high she attended. That store, established inside Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, will stock fresh produce, shelf-stable staples, meat, dairy, bakery items, and eggs, among other items. There is a fully-stocked refrigerator and freezer, and special foods for those with dietary restrictions and cultural preferences.

The store, which opened on April 13, is designed to provide meals for 50 families per week and serve a total of 1,600 families throughout the school year. A partnership with local charity ICA will provide staffing for the operation.

The intent of the project, completed in partnership with learning platform Chegg and hunger relief company Goodr, is to help families bridge the gap between paychecks and allow them to shop for free, high-quality grocery items with dignity. Bueckers is a student-athlete brand ambassador for Chegg.

Today was a dream come true, wow. I got to go back to my old Junior High, Hopkins West and with @Chegg, @TheGoodrCo, and much more help we were able to build an in school grocery store. This store will help give food to 50 different families a week. I am so blessed & grateful🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HrYLdycXUC — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 14, 2023

“I am grateful to be able to give back to my former school and my community in this way,” said Bueckers during the official store opening ceremony. “It (food insecurity) is an issue I am deeply passionate about, and I hope we can all build on the momentum of this store opening to raise awareness around the issue, which affects far too many people, including more than 5 million kids in the US. Every kid deserves the chance to be their best and to play a part in making sure their families are supported too is a real honor and privilege for me.”

This is not the first effort Bueckers has been involved in to address food insecurity. Last year the UConn guard teamed with Chegg and Goodr to host a free pop-up grocery market at the Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis while the city hosted the NCAA Women's Final Four. The pop-up provided 150 families with free groceries, including meat, fresh produce, shelf-stable items, eggs, bread, and more, totaling 6,000 meals.

