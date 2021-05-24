1 pedestrian killed, 1 in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

According to Minneapolis police, the crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Marquette Avenue South and 10th Street South.

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died and another is in critical condition after a vehicle struck two men Monday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, preliminary investigation shows that just before 5:45 p.m. a white Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when it struck a white Toyota Camry in the area of Marquette Avenue South and 10th Street South. One of the vehicles then spun and struck both pedestrians.

Police say both victims were transported to HCMC, where one of the men was pronounced dead. Officials say drugs or alcohol could be a factor.