'This is unbelievable' | Gunfire hits north Minneapolis youth center; no injuries

Plymouth Christian Youth Center said one bullet went through windows at the front of the building. Activist K.G. Wilson was giving an interview nearby at the time.

A north Minneapolis youth center said gunshots rang out just before noon Monday, with one bullet entering the school.

Plymouth Christian Youth Center went into lockdown after the shots were fired, Assistant Principal Sara Fugarino said. No one was hurt, but a bullet hit the front of the building and went through two panes of glass. Another hit a staff member's car.

Fugarino said staff are still looking for the bullet that hit the youth center.

Community activist K.G. Wilson, who recently lost his 6-year-old granddaughter to gun violence, said he was giving an interview nearby when he heard the gunshots.

"I thought that we definitely had a beautiful place to do the interview, quiet... and when we finished up and were getting ready to leave, a car rolled past and a young man got out of the car and sat on the windowsill, and just started firing shots," said Wilson during a livestream he posted on Facebook after the incident. He later told KARE 11 that he doesn't know who or what the intended target was.

Wilson said he and the interviewer "froze in disbelief" at what had just happened in full daylight. In the live video, he showed a bullet hole in one of the building's large glass windows.

"We could've had another tragedy, could've had another child shot -- we were just doing an interview about my grandchild being shot," Wilson said.

Wilson's granddaughter Aniya Allen was one of three Minneapolis children shot in recent weeks. 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith were also shot, and are currently still hospitalized.

On Sunday, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber announced a $30,000 reward fund for information about the three shootings -- up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in each separate case. Wilson and other family members have been vocal in calling for those with information to come forward.

"This is unbelievable," Wilson said. "This is not something we heard about this time, we watched it, we've seen it all... I guess I would say in 3-D. There was nothing nice about it at all, nothing entertaining about it at all, it actually was terrifying."