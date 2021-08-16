15-year-old held in Cottage Grove double stabbing

Police issued a "CodeRed" alert to nearby neighbors while a search was conducted for the teenage suspect. That person was arrested about 90 minutes later.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A teen is in custody and facing criminal charges in connection with a double stabbing in Cottage Grove late Sunday.

Cottage Grove police say squads were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jeffery Court South just before 11:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that two people had been stabbed.

The victims, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were taken to Regions Hospital where they are reported in stable condition. Responding officers learned a 15-year-old suspect in the stabbings had fled the house prior to their arrival.

