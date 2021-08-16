15-year-old held in Cottage Grove double stabbing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A teen is in custody and facing criminal charges in connection with a double stabbing in Cottage Grove late Sunday.
Cottage Grove police say squads were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jeffery Court South just before 11:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that two people had been stabbed.
The victims, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were taken to Regions Hospital where they are reported in stable condition. Responding officers learned a 15-year-old suspect in the stabbings had fled the house prior to their arrival.
Police issued a CodeRED community notification alerting neighbors within a half-mile radius to stay indoors while officers from a number of departments looked for the teen. The suspect was located and taken into custody after approximately 90 minutes.
Cottage Grove police tell KARE 11 that the suspect and victims are "family members," but would not detail the relationship between them. Charges are pending in the incident while the investigation continues.