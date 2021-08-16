Shooting in St. Paul's Como Park neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Officers responding to the 1000 block of Larpenteur Avenue found the victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting early Monday in the city's Como Park neighborhood.

A post on the department's Facebook page says squads were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. after multiple reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on the 1000 block of Larpenteur Avenue and located a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The scene was secured, and officers called for paramedics and immediately began lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say homicide investigators are canvassing the neighborhood trying to find anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting. Forensic experts are processing the scene for potential evidence, while the department's video management unit looks for surveillance video from nearby cameras that may have captured the incident.

At this point no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

This is the 17th homicide this year in St. Paul.

