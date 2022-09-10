4 people shot outside of Minneapolis bar, police say

Minneapolis police say automatic gunfire was reported outside of a bar just before midnight Saturday, leaving four people, including two pregnant women, wounded.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say four people, including two pregnant women, were injured by gunfire Saturday night outside of a bar.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, four people were shot Saturday just before midnight after automatic gunfire was initially reported on the 2100 block of 4th Street North.

Police say a man in his 30s suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and another man in his 30s had apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two pregnant females were also shot - a 17-year-old girl suffered potentially life-threatening wounds and an adult woman had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four were treated at nearby hospitals.

A public information officer for the department said preliminary information suggests gunfire, possibly from a car, erupted outside of the bar. Scientists from the department's forensics division processed the scene for evidence and MPD is now leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to Minneapolis police.

