Andover man charged in fatal fight in north Minneapolis

22-year-old Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors say a 22-year-old man fatally punched a 25-year-old man in the head last month outside a north Minneapolis nightclub.

Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, of Andover, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

According to the complaint, in the early morning hours of July 24, Minneapolis police responded to North Memorial Medical Center on a report of an assault which happened near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

X-rays revealed a skull fracture at the back of the victim's head and significant bleeding in his brain.

It required emergency surgery.

Witnesses at the hospital reported that a fight broke out between several people, including the victim, outside a bar.

The victim was punched and knocked unconscious during the fight, according to the complaint.

Medical staff told the victim's family that his brain injury was likely fatal, and the victim died two days later.

Ogboru is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.