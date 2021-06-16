Armed robbery in St. Paul leads to chase, standoff

The situation began as police responded to reports of a robbery with a gun at Beyond & Tobacco.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man who police say robbed a St. Paul business with a gun is now engaged in a standoff with police following a pursuit that wound along a number of Twin Cities highways.

St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis says squads were dispatched around noon to Beyond & Tobacco on the 800-block of Arcade street on reports of an aggravated robbery. One victim told dispatchers that a man robbed the store and threatened an employee with a gun in the process.

Responding officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the man took off, driving onto Interstate 94 with squads in pursuit. MnDOT traffic cameras show the suspect driving through stop sticks as the suspect drove west, eventually turning on to Highway 55 and heading into the north side of Minneapolis.

Eventually the suspect vehicle crashed on the 2900 block of Newton Ave North, and the man refused to exit the vehicle. Minneapolis police and Hennepin County sheriff's deputies are on the scene, trying to end the standoff peacefully. Police spokesman John Elder says residents within a two-block radius are being told to shelter in place until the situation is resolved.

