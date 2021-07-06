BCA identifies man killed, officer who fired weapon in deadly Olivia shooting

During the investigation, the BCA said a shotgun was recovered "near where Torres was shot."

OLIVIA, Minn. — Officials released the name of the man killed and the officer who fired his weapon in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Olivia. Authorities also said a shotgun was recovered near where the man was shot.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), 32-year-old Ricardo Torres, Jr. was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the alley behind 821 East Lincoln Avenue. He was then transported to Olivia Hospital, where he later died. The medical examiner said on Tuesday that Torres died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA identified the officer who fired his weapon as Officer Aaron Clouse, who has been in law enforcement for 11 years. Clouse remains on administrative leave, according to officials.

