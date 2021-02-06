BCA seeking to locate non-compliant predatory offender in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Authorities are trying to locate a Level 2 predatory offender, who recently removed his electronic monitoring device and has failed to return to his placement location in Rochester.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a Felony Escape Custody arrest warrant has been issued for 62-year-old Donald Christiansen, who was last seen at a Target store at 4611 Maine Ave SE in Rochester.
Anyone with information about Christiansen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the BCA at 651-793-7000.