Teen fatally shot in Brooklyn Park Friday night

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed outside a market in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night, police said.
In a press release, officers said they were called to the African Market at 5700 Brookdale Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. Police said they tried to help the victim, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Despite their efforts, the teen died at the hospital. Officials have not released his name or any other identifying information as of Saturday morning.
Police said they conducted an extensive search of the area, but have not yet found or arrested a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
