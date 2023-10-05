St. Paul police arrest teen in connection with Michael Brasel's death

Police said a 17-year-old was arrested after a SWAT team executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of Michael Brasel, the St. Paul man who was fatally shot Saturday in front of his home.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined Brasel died after suffering several gunshot wounds while confronting a person attempting to break into his wife's car.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry appeared with other executive law enforcement officers and Mayor Melvin Carter Wednesday afternoon, saying the St. Paul Police Department's SWAT team executed a search warrant earlier in the day.

Henry said the search yielded the suspect, who is currently being held on suspected second-degree murder charges. It's not yet clear if the teen will be tried as an adult.

Henry also mentioned that the 17-year-old will stand in front of a judge on Thursday, and no bond has been set for his release.

“If you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming and we will find you. It’s 100%, and I attribute that to the work of the men and women of our police department, and dedication of our first responding officers all the way up to our investigators, and even our community who call us and tell us things," he said.

In the days following the shooting, friends and family took to social media to remember Brasel and the legacy he's leaving behind.

"He had the best sense of humor, giant love for his boys, and ever-giving spirit to help out those around him," his wife, Hilary, wrote in a Facebook post. "He loved to coach hockey for both the Roseville and Langford Park Youth Hockey Programs over the past 7 years. He loved music, art, and was forever being the silly one to help us all forget our problems and fears. He was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him."

A GoFundMe has also been created to help support Hilary and the couple's two sons. The fund originally had a goal of $150,000 to help the family move on without Michael, but was raised to $250,000 when contributions poured in. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $188,000 had been donated.

"Rest in peace, Michael," reads the GoFundMe post. "Your kindness, passion, and selflessness will continue to inspire and impact the lives of those you touched. Your absence leaves a tremendous void in our community and hearts."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

