Charges: Man pulls gun on LA Fitness manager over mask argument

Once the man walked further into the gym, the manager tackled him and took the gun away, according to the complaint.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he pulled a gun on a manager at LA Fitness in Maplewood, Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court on Monday, Michael Florhaug, 64, went to the LA Fitness to monitor whether or not members were complying with the mask requirement.

According to the complaint, during the Dec. 31 incident, Florhaug spoke to an employee in an "angry manner" about people not wearing masks. Eventually a manager came out. According to a witness, there was an argument and Florhaug pulled out a gun and pointed it at the manager.

The manager told officers that Florhaug told him he was going to walk around the gym and take pictures of people. When he tried to stop Florhaug from entering the gym further, he said that's when Florhaug drew the gun. Florhaug then proceeded further into the gym, and the manager took the opportunity to tackle him from behind and disarm him, according to the complaint.

The manager told officers he thought Florhaug was going to shoot members who didn't have masks on.

Florhaug told police that he wanted to take pictures to get the location in trouble for not complying with the mask mandate, and said the manager "physically attacked him." According to the complaint, Florhaug told police he only "flashed" the gun.

Florhaug has a permit to carry a firearm. The confiscated gun was found to be loaded. He is charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.