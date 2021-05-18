'Something has to give': Minneapolis leaders react to ongoing gun violence

Police say another child was shot in the city Monday night, raising the number of children hurt by gun violence to 20 this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say another child was shot in the city Monday night, following a string of violent crimes over the weekend that sent a young girl to the hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound to the head.

Not much is known at this time about the injured child or the circumstances around their injury. Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said early Tuesday that the child is a pre-teen, and is being evaluated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

According to Minneapolis crime statistics, the child shot on Monday night was the 20th so far in 2021. Violent crime is up overall, nearly 10% from this time last year.

This latest shooting follows three days of gun violence across Minneapolis that ended with six people injured and one man's death. One of the people injured on Saturday was a young girl playing on a trampoline with other children when she was shot by a person in a red four-door Ford.

Police have not said if any suspects are in custody for any of these shootings. So far this year, Minneapolis has recorded 27 homicides.

On Monday afternoon, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and some members of the city council held a press conference to announce a new model for "community safety and accountability."

"It's been nearly a year since the murder of George Floyd and right now Minneapolis is at a crossroads," Frey said at the news conference Monday. "What's clear is that right now our children's futures are at stake. Our children's lives are being cut short."

Frey announced a series of proposals that have been developed over several months with a focus on a "compassionate approach" to community safety.

According to Frey's office, the proposals address the current spike in violent crime, investment in prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies, and a commitment to "community-led work and deeper partnerships to address root causes of crime."

In addition to city dollars, Mayor Frey proposed dedicating some federal American Rescue Plan funding to the new community safety initiatives.

Frey addressed the ongoing gun violence in Minneapolis and said the "ultimate goal of this continued push" is to make sure every resident, from the north to the south side of the city, feels safe.

"Families need to feel safe," he said. "Parents need to feel safe sending their kid out on the sidewalk to recreate."

Frey said he believes in a "both-and" approach to public safety reform, and that the city needs police. He said Chief Arradondo is engaged on a "crackdown" on violent crime across the city.

The mayor proposed a cross-jurisdictional task force to focus on crime prevention in "hot spots." He also said he will tap federal agencies like the district attorney's office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for help with violence prevention.

Frey said he wants to prioritize funding for Minneapolis Police Department overtime to ensure the department can "efficiently and safety increase its patrol presence." He's also proposing funding to add cameras in high-crime areas, adding staff to review footage in real time, and hiring more civilian staff for MPD.

Chief Arradondo said his department is operating with reduced staff and "cannot do it alone."

"A third of our department is no longer here," he said. "But for the men and women of the Minneapolis Police Department that continue to show up day and night, they deserve our thanks and gratitude."

Pastor Jalilia Abdul-Brown of Shiloh Temple also spoke, and told the crowd on Monday that she has not seen this level of violence against women and children in Minneapolis before.