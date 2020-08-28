Death investigation underway in Lino Lakes

Police said a man died shortly after his father found him injured inside their home.

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Police are investigating after a man's death in Lino Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a man was returning to his home on West Shadow Lake Drive in Lino Lakes around 2:30, when he noticed two people coming out of the front door and leaving the area. The man then found his adult son inside the home with serious injuries.

Officers from Lino Lakes Police and the Centennial Lakes Police Departments responded along with Allina EMS, but the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.