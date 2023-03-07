6 years later, drive-by shooting death of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy remains unsolved

Friends and family of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy gathered Monday in Richfield to remember the 24-year-old who was killed six years ago on this day.

RICHFIELD, Minnesota — Every year on the day before the Fourth Of July, loved ones of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy gather to remember the 24-year-old.

"Jonathan's death has been unimaginable," said Cynthia Kuntz, O'Shaughnessy's mother. "We struggle to make sense as to why this happened and it's not solved."

On July 3, 2017, O'Shaughnessy was walking home with family members from the city of Richfield's Fourth of July street dance when, around 11:15 p.m. near 64th Street and 4th Avenue, a van pulled up and fired at them. He died in his mother's arms.

"Every shooting just brings us back to that night to where it happened," Kuntz said.

The family said the assailants are unknown to them and there have not been any arrests made in this case.

Richfield Police Lt. Brad Drayna told KARE 11 in an email, "This incident remains active but we have no further information to provide at this time."

"Six years is too long for us to be waiting," Kuntz said.

Brian O'Shaughnessy, Jonathan's father, said, "It's hard and we feel for other families in our position and hopefully things can get solved."

A gathering took place Monday where O'Shaughnessy was killed. Flowers and stuffed animals adorn his memorial bench at the spot.

The family keeps O'Shaughnessy's memory alive through Pay it Forward events.

For his sixth angelversary, Justice for Jonathan O'Shaughnessy worked with the nonprofit Pet Haven — Minnesota's oldest foster-based animal rescue.

They had a goal of collecting 600 shoes or 100 shoes for every year O'Shaughnessy has been gone. They ended up with more than 700 shoes.

Pet Haven Executive Director Kerry D'Amato said those efforts have helped their overall shoe drive. They estimate they have received more than 2,000 shoes. Every pair of donated shoes is equivalent to a dollar, thanks to the organization Funds2Orgs.

"This is giving back on such a broad scale," D'Amato said. "It's been pretty incredible."

O'Shaughnessy grew up in Richfield and is an alumnus of Academy of Holy Angels and Blessed Trinity Catholic School.

"He loved his family. He's your typical Irish boy and became such a part of the community," Kuntz said.

Justice for Jonathan O'Shaughnessy is planning a school supply fund for Richfield Public Schools in August. You can follow along with their events and updates through their website and on social media.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Richfield Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

