Police identify person 'directly involved' in Richfield man's unsolved murder

A $50,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Jonathan O'Shaughnessy's 2017 drive-by shooting death.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Investigators in Richfield say they have identified a person they know to be "directly involved" in the fatal shooting of a man back in 2017.

Jonathan O'Shaughnessy, just 24 at the time of his death, was the victim of a drive-by shooting following Richfield's annual Fourth of July street dance. At the time, police said they responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. and found O'Shaughnessy laying in the street suffering from two gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the months and years that followed O'Shaughnessy's murder, his mother Cynthia Kuntz and her family found ways to honor him, including organizing monthly "Pay it Forward" events to give back to the community and sponsoring a memorial bench just a few feet from where he was killed.

In 2019, Kuntz shared her frustrations with KARE 11, saying, “It’s so hard not having any answers."

A statement released by Richfield police Friday suggests that those answers may soon be forthcoming.

"The Richfield Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have identified a person they know to be directly involved in the murder of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy and continue to investigate his role in this incident," reads the statement, which was shared with KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff. "As with any ongoing investigation, police do and will continue to develop leads in this case and welcome any additional information anyone may have."

Police add that many people with both direct and indirect knowledge of O'Shaughnessy's death have been interviewed, and add that some have been cooperative while others have not.

A $50,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest in O'Shaughnessy's death.

