Elderly woman's home vandalized for 9th time

Minneapolis police say the repeated property crimes have risen to a level of harassment.

MINNEAPOLIS — The person or persons responsible for repeated vandalism targeting an elderly resident in south Minneapolis have struck again, shattering windows on her home for a ninth time.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder confirms the incident, which he says occurred about 9:15 p.m. or so Sunday.

Like in previous attacks, surveillance video shows what appears to be a man dressed in black and wearing a mask using a hammer or similar object to shatter windows on the 89-year-old victim's home, then flee the scene. Elder says it is an extremely difficult case, as it literally takes the vandal less than one minute to run onto the property, destroy a window or two and then flee.

Elder says police are taking the situation seriously, and are working with Mosely, her son, and the entire neighborhood to identify and arrest the person responsible.

"This is serious... this is important, this is harassment."

The vandalism began in March, and has continued all spring, summer and fall. The person responsible even showed up to break windows on the home Thanksgiving night. Sean Mosely, the victim's son, says his mother rarely leaves the home and adds that he can think of no reason someone would target her.

“We’ve added cameras, flood lights, alarms and each one of those things haven’t caused the person to pause," he told KARE 11.