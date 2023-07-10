Hopkins woman found dead 11 days after abusive boyfriend released from jail

Police are investigating the death of Danicka Bergeson as a murder. Matthew Brenneman was arrested but has not been charged.

HOPKINS, Minn — Hopkins Police responded to a disturbance at the Ramsgate Apartment complex on Van Buren Avenue Saturday morning and found a 33-year-old woman dead. Police say they're investigating it as a murder.

The victim's family has identified her as Danicka Bergeson and shared with KARE 11 News the saddening story of an abusive relationship they believe led to her death.

Danicka was known to her family as a smart, honest person. The 33-year-old graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in animal science. She also spent time as a medic in the U.S. Army, once named Soldier of the Cycle.

"She had a huge smile. Really engaging," said Danicka's father David Bergeson. "Everything with her was always black or white. She knew exactly what was right and wrong. She never broke the rules. She really had a hard time with that."

Danicka's father David said she'd been struggling in recent months with an abusive boyfriend -- a man named Matthew Brenneman.

"I think she ended up with 17 stitches in her arm from a big slash. And she had stitches in the back of her head from an assault," David said.

According to court documents, Brenneman was charged in April with assaulting Danicka — striking and biting her and telling police he was so intoxicated he didn't know what happened.

Brenneman was released from jail the next day, then assaulted Danicka again in May. The criminal complaint says he struck, bit and choked her, and threatened to kill her.

In June, court records show Brenneman pleaded guilty in both cases and as part of his plea deal was released from jail pending his August sentencing.

Just 11 days after Brenneman's release, Hopkins Police found Danicka dead in her apartment with Brenneman there in violation of the terms of his release.

Police say Brenneman had ingested a potentially poisonous chemical and was briefly hospitalized before being booked at the Hennepin County Jail.

Brenneman has not been charged in Danicka's death, but Hopkins Police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

"We often said we would dread this call because we almost felt we knew it was coming at some point because it repeated itself over and over," David said.

Like so many other domestic abuse victims, Danicka's family said she struggled to leave and often didn't want to report the abuse.

"That was the hard part, just not being able to find a safe place for her," David said.

Now, they are hoping for justice.

Brenneman remains at the Hennepin County Jail pending charges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

