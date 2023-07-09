One killed, one in critical condition following Robbinsdale crash

Police said the driver was first spotted by officers driving at a high rate of speed near Highway 100.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a speeding driver crashed into another vehicle in Robbinsdale.

According to information from Robbinsdale police, an officer saw a vehicle speeding on 42nd Avenue North near Highway 100 around 8:15 p.m.

The officer caught up to the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, police said, but as the officer turned on their lights the other vehicle accelerated, fleeing police.

Officials said the officer then turned off their lights and radioed other squads about the suspect's vehicle, saying he was not in pursuit.

Several blocks later, according to a release, the suspect crashed into a vehicle on 36th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the struck vehicle were taken to North Memorial Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Officials say that as of Sunday morning, the passenger is in very critical condition.

Police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle was also taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. he has been placed under arrest and will be taken to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause Criminal Vehicular Operation.

The names of the victims have not been released by officials.

