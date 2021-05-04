In Texas, Vikings CB Jeff Gladney turns self in for allegedly assaulting woman

"We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing," the Minnesota Vikings said in a press statement.

DALLAS — Police say Jeff Gladney, a Minnesota Vikings cornerback, has turned himself in to face felony assault charges.

The alleged assault happened on Friday, Dallas police told KARE 11 affiliate KXAS. They said Gladney and a 22-year-old woman were arguing about something on a cell phone. When the argument escalated, police said Gladney physically assaulted the woman.

Police said Gladney left before police arrived that day, but turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on Monday. There was an arrest warrant for family violence assault, police said.

The Minnesota Vikings sent KARE 11 the following statement:

"We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."