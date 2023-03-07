Man charged after allegedly striking two pedestrians following potential road rage incident

Officials say one of the people struck by the vehicle remains in critical condition, while the other was treated and released.

HUDSON, Wis. — A 34-year-old St. Paul man is charged after hitting two pedestrians Sunday night in Hudson, Wisconsin following a potential road rage incident. Officials say one of the people struck by the vehicle remains in critical condition, while the other was treated and released.

Thaddeus John Smith is charged with multiple counts of driving while impaired with a minor in the vehicle, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and driving recklessly.

But the details in the criminal complaint also paint a picture of a threatening situation Smith was trying to escape.

According to court documents, Smith was leaving the parking lot of the Lakefront Park Boat Launch with his fiancée and two children. The criminal complaint says another driver cut in front of them in line, hit Smith's Jeep and purposely bumped it again. The person then exited their vehicle and started fighting with Smith.

At some point, the complaint says Smith drove away and hit the person's girlfriend with his vehicle. He also dragged another woman who was on a bicycle, according to court documents.

The woman remains in critical condition at Regions Hospital.

The complaint says police were able to stop Smith on Interstate 94 where he was then taken into custody.

Smith's fiancée Megan told KARE 11 News they were being harassed by the other driver and Smith was trying to get them away. She said they are praying for the woman who was badly hurt.

The other driver was not charged.

