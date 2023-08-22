Man charged in Golden Valley car thefts

Prosecutors charged Brian Baragar, 33, with burglary and car theft, according to court documents.

A Sandstone man with more than a dozen prior felony convictions is now facing charges in connection with a series of car thefts in Golden Valley.

Baragar was arrested Friday in Minneapolis, after being spotted by officers inside a stolen Chevy Camaro in a restaurant parking lot, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. Police surrounded and blocked his vehicle, but said he attempted to ram his way out, damaging four squad cars in the process. The vehicle was eventually pinned against a tree and Baragar was taken into custody, according to a HCSO news release.

Authorities say Baragar was involved in a break-in at Morrie's Recon Center last week, where several people helped to steal a total of seven cars after crashing through a garage door. Baragar is also suspected of stealing a Porsche from a dealership and leading officers on a brief pursuit.

Authorities say they were able to identify Baragar through surveillance video.

"{Baragar} was wearing the same clothing and has distinct facial tattoos that were visible on the surveillance video," according to court documents.

Authorities say six of the seven vehicles stolen from Morrie's Recon Center have now been recovered, including the Camaro driven by Baragar at the time of his arrest; authorities have also located the stolen Porsche. Investigators continue to search for the final stolen vehicle, a 2023 Suburu Forester.

