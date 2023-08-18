Minneapolis carjackings down as non-violent car thefts rise in 2023

The U.S. Attorney's office continues most adult prosecutions for carjackings, but a new state law provides another option for prosecutors.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in the Twin Cities began grappling with an unprecedented number of carjackings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crime would often be very similar to what 23-year-old Andre Scroggins was just charged with doing in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday he and another man held a gun to a woman in Brooklyn Park who had just parked her car and took it, along with her iPhone and purse.

However, when it comes to violent carjackings, there is some encouraging crime data.

According to Minneapolis Police, there have been 174 carjackings in the city this year. That's down 50 percent from the 351 carjackings at this time last year and down from the 280 at this time in 2021.

Those numbers correlate with an overall drop in violent crime including murders in Minnesota.

But as the carjacking numbers drop, data shows motor vehicle thefts, which generally means stealing a car when the owner or driver is not present, have skyrocketed this year in Minneapolis – and other cities as well -- which criminal justice experts tell KARE 11 news likely contributes to the drop in carjackings.

Since Spring 2022, the US Attorney's office has been prosecuting most of the adult carjackings in Minneapolis, with at least 30 cases since.

This week, the office charged 22-year-old Leneal Frazier Junior, accusing him of live streaming a carjacking of a rival gang member on Facebook. Screenshots show a gun held to the driver's head.

Many believe enforcement has played a role in the drop of violent carjackings.

This year, the state legislature passed a new carjacking law that distinguishes the crime from aggravated robbery and carries stiffer potential penalties.

Scroggins was the first person to be charged under Minnesota's new carjacking law. But late Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office amended the complaint to remove the count and instead charge him with aggravated robbery.

