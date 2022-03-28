Man charged with possession of 40 stolen firearms

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jason Thomas Cikotte of Isanti stole the weapons while working for XPO Logistics, which was contracted to ship them.

An Isanti man is federally charged with possession of stolen firearms after allegedly taking the weapons from shipments his employer was contracted to deliver.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jason Thomas Cikotte was working for XPO Logistics when law enforcement began receiving notifications of firearms thefts from shipments to licensed dealers in August of 2021. XPO is a logistics company with facilities in both St. Cloud and Fridley.

On March 9, 2022, XPO Logistics contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to report an additional 11 semiautomatic pistols were taken from a recent shipment. Not long afterwards, the company's security manager alerted law enforcement that Cikotte had been identified as the person responsible for a number of thefts from firearms shipments over the previous year.

A complaint filed against Cikotte says surveillance footage shows the defendant removing boxes of guns from shrink-wrapped pallets, removing the weapons from their boxes and carrying them to his vehicle.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Cikotte's Isanti home and reportedly confiscated 40 stolen guns, all of which appear to be stolen from XPO Logistics shipments, gun accessories and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

After being advised of his rights, federal prosecutors say Cikotte admitted to stealing the firearms, accessories and ammunition from XPO Logistics.

KARE 11 asked the U.S. Attorney's Office if there was any indication Cikotte was going to sell the guns and was told "the current charges relate only to the theft of firearms." When asked if there would be additional charges, a spokesperson said the investigation is considered active, and the office could not comment at this time.

