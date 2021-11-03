Stash of guns recovered in St. Paul

Police believe the weapons are stolen, but DNA swabs and an online tracing program have failed to locate the owner or owners.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are looking for the owner or owners of eight guns and ammunition recently recovered on the city's east side.

A post on the department's website says a resident of the 500 block of Nevada Ave. E. was walking by their garage when that person noticed a tarp with some items obviously underneath. Thinking that they were stolen tools the resident called police to recover them.

When officers arrived and looked under the tarp they saw a cache of guns and ammo, not tools. The post says there were eight firearms inside gun cases and bags.

Here is an itemized list of what they found.

Black revolver

Silver revolver

Remington .22 caliber long rifle

12-gauge pistol grip shotgun

Mossberg 20-gauge pump shotgun

.50 caliber rifle

Savage .22 caliber long rifle

BWK 92 Sporter rifle

Investigators have swabbed the guns for DNA and run them through eTrace, but have been unable to determine who they belong to. At this time police believe the firearms were likely stolen, and the owner may not know they're gone.

"Please check your collection to verify your guns are all accounted for," the post asks.